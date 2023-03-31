© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

NH News Recap: The House's budget proposal; What's next for the Sununu Youth Center

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published March 31, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT
Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, N.H. (NHPR photo)
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, N.H.

Budget writers in the New Hampshire House have adopted a proposed two year state spending plan. The House Finance Committee voted this week to increase Medicaid rates and raise wages for state workers.

The House has also backed a plan to replace the Sununu Youth Services Center with a smaller facility. We talked about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

    • Josh Rogers, NHPR
    • Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin

    Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

    NH News NH NewsN.H. News RecapNH BudgetSununu Youth Services Center
