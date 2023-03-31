NH News Recap: The House's budget proposal; What's next for the Sununu Youth Center

Budget writers in the New Hampshire House have adopted a proposed two year state spending plan. The House Finance Committee voted this week to increase Medicaid rates and raise wages for state workers.

The House has also backed a plan to replace the Sununu Youth Services Center with a smaller facility. We talked about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

