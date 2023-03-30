Live From Studio D: Ukrainian Folk Songs with Andriy Zharkov

Millions of people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24, 2022, with about 150 Ukrainians now living in New Hampshire.

Andriy Zharkov is one of these new residents to the Granite State, and we’re happy to have him here for the latest edition of NHPR’s Live from Studio D, along with Natalia Karaulova who is helping out as Andriy’s translator.

He’ll be performing this weekend at a fundraiser in Concord called Voices United for Ukraine.

Below is a transcript of Andriy Zharkov's conversation with NHPR's Rick Ganley. Zarkov's responses are translated by Natalia Karaulova. The conversation is spoken in Russia, while the songs are sung in Ukrainian.

Andriy Zharkov speaks with NHPR's Rick Ganley about his escape from Ukraine.

Transcript

Rick Ganley: Can you tell tell us about your story, how you came to be in New Hampshire.

Andriy Zharkov: My story is very similar to the story of hundred thousands of modern Ukrainians. We lived in a small town in the eastern Ukraine. We had a job, a normal life. But somebody came to kill us.

1 of 6 — APT BEFORE.jpg 2 of 6 — APT AFTER.jpg 3 of 6 — SCHOOL BEFORE.jpg 4 of 6 — SCHOOL AFTER.jpg 5 of 6 — TH BEFORE.jpg 6 of 6 — TH AFTER.jpg

Ganley: What did you do in Ukraine [for work]?

Zharkov: So for many years I worked as the head of the technical factory producing explosives for mountaineering purposes.

Ganley: Can you tell me about the day that the war started?

Zharkov: In the morning, [my] younger son called [to me] to say, 'Hey, Dad, the war has started. Have you heard the shots?'

Ganley: What's happened to your town now? What's happened to the city?

Seven minutes after us leaving [our] shelters, two large missiles hit the buildings and destroyed them.

Andriy Zharkov

Zharkov: The region was really targeted because of the chemical/technical factory that [we] lived nearby. And for 14 days and 14 nights, [me] and [my] younger daughter and granddaughter spent in a shelter in the basement hiding. So when [we] were able to come out of the shelter, there pretty much was nothing. And right now, there is nothing left of the neighborhood where [we] lived and the region where [we] lived. It's basically just dust and ashes.

Ganley: After two weeks of of being in the bomb shelter, you're able to come up. How did you how did you find safe passage out of the city?

Zharkov: [My] younger daughter Nina, and her friend— with a lot of risk to their life— periodically tried to come out of the shelter just to get some connection with the outside world. So by luck, she was able to get the news that there would be evacuation happening nearby them. So [we] got what they could and [we] rushed to the evacuation site. And seven minutes after us leaving [our] shelters, two large missiles hit the buildings and destroyed them.

Andriy, his daughter, grand daughter and a few family friends made it out of town and were able to cross the border into Romania. After a few months they made their way to New Hampshire’s Upper Valley, where they were united with Andriy’s eldest daughter Katherine who was already established in the state and raising a family.

Having arrived with next to nothing, Andriy says his daughter gave him a guitar so he could feel at home while remembering his past.

Ganley: What is playing those songs now mean to you here.

Zharkov: These songs that [I] played were one of the brightest of [my] childhood memories. They stuck with [me] when [I] was young and question seems very simple, but there is so much to unfold in that question. What they mean for [me]? So starting from the necessity for [my] soul, a sort of healing that [I] get from singing in Ukrainian language and also to, um, to the feeling of patriotism for [my] country.

Ganley: Can I ask you about the other two songs that you played? What significance they have? Do they have significance to to past wars?

Zharkov: Good question. So Chervona Ruta, the third song — it was written during [the time of the] Soviet Union, but by the author from the Western, you know, more of the independent movement of Ukraine. And it actually has become a symbol of independency, of freedom of Ukraine. Even though we were under Soviet Union, under oppression, it was a symbol of freedom.

Ganley: A declaration.

Zharkov: A declaration, yeah.

Ganley: Is there anything else that you would like to add? I know that there's so much to talk about.

Zharkov: God bless America and all of you.

Ganley: Thank you. And you as well. Thank you, both.

Andriy Zharkov will be performing April 1 at the Voices for Ukraine fundraising event at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Concord. Proceeds from this event will go to the Sunflower Network, a grassroots group delivering humanitarian aid to the war torn country.

