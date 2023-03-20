How Croydon is moving forward, one year after its high-profile school funding fight

This time last year, the community of Croydon was reeling after a small group of residents voted to slash the school budget in half at a sparsely attended town meeting. Community members rallied for a revote to reverse the cuts — and they succeeded. Along the way, their efforts drew national attention as an example of the stakes of local democracy.

NHPR’s Sarah Gibson followed the story for NHPR and for This American Life. She was back in Croydon this weekend for their latest town and school district meetings. Listen to her conversation with NHPR All Things Considered Host Julia Furukawa using the player above.

Earlier coverage

In Croydon, school budget cuts prompt a reckoning on the role of local government

Croydon cut its school budget in half. Inside the historic push to reverse that decision.

Croydon voters restore school budget in a landslide

This American Life: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Quorum