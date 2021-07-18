-
Governor Chris Sununu signed a bill Thursday to protect children from discrimination in New Hampshire public schools. The new anti-discrimination law…
A new coalition in Manchester is launching a community planning process for the city's public schools. The coalition - called Manchester Proud - is funded…
Governor Chris Sununu announced plans last week to study whether New Hampshire schools should be required to start after Labor Day.But some families who…
A group of students at Kennett High School held the school's second voter registration drive on Friday. Getting young people registered to vote is how…
Some schools around the state will soon be getting security upgrades as lawmakers Friday approved about $10 million in grants for school safety…
Before the new school year, we hear from several teachers from across the state, who work in different grade levels, about their hopes, concerns and goals…
Almost twenty years after a court ruling that was supposed to radically alter education funding, a new report says not much has changed. And, it says,…
At the local and national level, the movement to give families more options outside of their local district gains traction. In New Hampshire, several…
Results from a new survey of public schools in New Hampshire shows that most elementary students aren’t receiving as much physical education as they…
Republican Gov.-elect Chris Sununu will have considerable power to shape the direction of public education with four key appointments during his first…