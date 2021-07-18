-
Governor Chris Sonunu signed a controversial school funding bill, known as the Croydon bill, into law Thursday. Districts will now be allowed to use tax…
-
The New Hampshire House has passed a bill allowing districts without the option of public schools to use tax money to send students to qualifying private…
-
The state senate passed a bill today that would allow school districts to use tax money to send students to qualifying private schools if there is no…
-
A bill going before a Senate committee Tuesday would allow towns to send students to non-religious private schools for grade levels not offered by the…
-
A judge has denied the state Department of Education's request to bar the Croydon School Board from using tax money to pay for some students' tuition at…
-
The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office has asked a judge to bar the Croydon School Board from using tax money to pay for some students' tuition at…
-
School officials in Croydon have raised more than $20,000 through an online fundraising campaign, as the town prepares for a potential court battle with…
-
The state attorney general’s office is expected to seek an injunction in Superior Court this week, after school officials in Croydon ignored an order to…
-
The state attorney general’s office is ordering school officials in Croydon to stop using public money to pay for private school tuition.The Croydon…