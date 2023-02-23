Mix of snow, sleet continues in NH; storm prompts many school cancellations

Snow and mixed precipitation will continue through Thursday afternoon, with sleet and freezing rain expected at times in southern New Hampshire, according to the National Weather Service.

The winter storm prompted numerous school districts to call a snow day. Districts with school closed include Berlin, Concord, Claremont, Laconia, Manchester, Nashua and Plymouth. See WMUR's list of expanded closings, delays.

The forecast calls for a second round of precipitation Thursday night, with snow in northern areas and higher elevations, with rain likely in the south.

Gusty winds and colder temps are expected Friday — with subzero wind chills possible Friday night.