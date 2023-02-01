© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Skating with the Stars, Fireside Chats and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published February 1, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST
A pair of ice skaters posing during their routine.
strawberybanke.org
Seacoast Skating with the Stars returns to the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth on Sunday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Groups of people sit around campfires outside of The Notch Hostel.
https://notchhostel.com
The Notch Hostel in North Woodstock hosts a winter lecture series called "Fireside Chats" with local and regional outdoor enthusiasts.

  • Man of La Mancha from Wednesday, Feb. 3 through March 5 at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Covered Bridges of New Hampshire, with Kim Varney Chandler on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. (rescheduled date) at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
  • Birding the New Hampshire Coast on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hampton Beach State Park. More info.
    More at the Harris Center: Ask a Naturalist: Groundhog Day Edition (virtual)
  • Writing And Drawing Squam: Winter Nature Journaling on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
  • Winter Fireside Chats on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Notch Hostel in North Woodstock. More info.
  • Velvet Pastures Wind Ensemble on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
    More at UNH: Faculty Concert Series: New Hampshire Trio
  • Keene Ice and Snow Festival on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Keene’s Central Square. More info.
  • Seacoast Skating with the Stars on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
    See also: Second Annual Great Kilt Skate in Concord
  • ARTalk with Tim Portlock on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • National Theatre Live: Straight Line Crazy on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

