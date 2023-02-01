10 things to do in NH this weekend: Skating with the Stars, Fireside Chats and more
- Man of La Mancha from Wednesday, Feb. 3 through March 5 at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
- Covered Bridges of New Hampshire, with Kim Varney Chandler on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. (rescheduled date) at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
- Birding the New Hampshire Coast on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hampton Beach State Park. More info.
More at the Harris Center: Ask a Naturalist: Groundhog Day Edition (virtual)
- Writing And Drawing Squam: Winter Nature Journaling on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
- Winter Fireside Chats on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Notch Hostel in North Woodstock. More info.
- Velvet Pastures Wind Ensemble on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
More at UNH: Faculty Concert Series: New Hampshire Trio
- Keene Ice and Snow Festival on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Keene’s Central Square. More info.
- Seacoast Skating with the Stars on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
See also: Second Annual Great Kilt Skate in Concord
- ARTalk with Tim Portlock on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- National Theatre Live: Straight Line Crazy on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.