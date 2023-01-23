Storm-related outages top 28,000 in NH; 8 to 12 inches of snow expected in some areas

This post was last updated at 8:37 a.m. on Jan. 23.

New Hampshire electric utilities are reporting more than 28,000 power outages, as of daybreak Monday, from the latest snow storm.

Eversource reported 24,956 outages, as of 8 a.m.

Winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect until late Monday night. The state emergency operations center is partly activated to monitor the storm, according to New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

There are numerous cancellations across the state, including school districts in Concord, Claremont, Derry, Dover, Hampton, Lebanon, Manchester and Nashua.

Rain and sleet in southern New Hampshire will turn to snow late morning. Many areas of the state, including Concord, Conway and Keene, will see 3 to 7 inches of snow during daytime, according to the National Weather Service.

And some areas are expected to get 8 inches to a foot of snow.

Minor coastal flooding is likely late morning, coinciding with high tide.

Use extreme caution during the morning commute tomorrow as this is when we may see the snowfall rates nearing 1" an hour. If you don't have to be out tomorrow we recommend staying in. #NHwx #MEwx pic.twitter.com/116tt4auXW — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) January 22, 2023

New Hampshire safety officials are urging residents to use caution ahead of this latest round of winter weather, on the heels of last week's storm.

"Significant impacts to the Monday morning commute are expected and may linger through [the] Monday evening commute," according to the National Weather Service.

With snow leftover from last week's storm and power outages possible, state safety officials are also urging people to keep vents clear and to use generators safely.

“If you do get a lot of snow, be sure to shovel it away from any vents, and if you lose power, never run a generator inside or right next to a home," State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said in a weekend press release. "You want to make sure a generator is outside, and at least 10 feet away from windows, doors, and vents.”

More winter storm safety tips can be found here.