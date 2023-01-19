© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Storm watch: NH forecast calls for moderate to heavy snowfall

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published January 19, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST
Snowplow in NH. NHPR photo.
Annie Ropeik
/
NHPR
NH state DOT snowplow truck. File photo.

The winter storm may start as rain and freezing rain in southern New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon before turning to snow.

New Hampshire can expect moderate to heavy snowfall from the storm arriving Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of the state. The projected accumulation range is 4-8 inches of snowfall, with higher elevations getting another couple of inches.

Freezing rain is possible at times, particularly in southern New Hampshire, according to the latest forecast.

NH snowfall map Jan. 19, 2023
NWS
/
National Weather Service map Jan. 19, 2023.

Greater Concord could see 3-to-7-inches of snowfall by Friday morning.

