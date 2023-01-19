Storm watch: NH forecast calls for moderate to heavy snowfall
The winter storm may start as rain and freezing rain in southern New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon before turning to snow.
New Hampshire can expect moderate to heavy snowfall from the storm arriving Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of the state. The projected accumulation range is 4-8 inches of snowfall, with higher elevations getting another couple of inches.
Freezing rain is possible at times, particularly in southern New Hampshire, according to the latest forecast.
Greater Concord could see 3-to-7-inches of snowfall by Friday morning.
Good morning! Here are the latest forecast snowfall amounts from this evening through Friday. Winter Storm Watches have been upgraded to Warnings for portions of southern NH and southern ME, and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the rest of the area. #NHwx #MEwx pic.twitter.com/EnlJ3wxX9O— NWS Gray (@NWSGray) January 19, 2023