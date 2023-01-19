Storm watch: NH forecast calls for moderate to heavy snowfall

New Hampshire can expect moderate to heavy snowfall from the storm arriving Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of the state. The projected accumulation range is 4-8 inches of snowfall, with higher elevations getting another couple of inches.

Freezing rain is possible at times, particularly in southern New Hampshire, according to the latest forecast.

NWS / National Weather Service map Jan. 19, 2023.

Greater Concord could see 3-to-7-inches of snowfall by Friday morning.

