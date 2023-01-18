Manchester teen who went missing is safe, police say

A Manchester teenager who had been missing since early January has been located and is safe, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Lorraine Springer-Aidoo, 17, had last been seen on Jan. 4 as she was leaving Manchester West High School.

The police issued their first public statement on her disappearance a week later, asking for help locating Lorraine.

Some Manchester residents have questioned the lag between Lorraine’s disappearance and the police department’s communications. A spokeswoman for the Manchester police department did not respond to a request for comment on that delay.