Community Service For Manchester Protester Antwan Stroud After Advocates Raised Questions About Racial Bias In SentencingAntwan Stroud was originally sentenced to 30 days in jail. But a white protester, Kyle Toledo, who was arrested on the same charges, got only community service. Stroud now has a similar sentence.
Advocates Criticize Sentencing Of Black Protester In Manchester While White 'Accomplice' Gets Community ServiceIn June 2020, more than a dozen people were arrested in Manchester after police attempted to clear the streets during a protest. But advocates allege Black protesters were charged and sentenced to steeper crimes than their white counterparts.
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 28 de junio.También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
Manchester police officers are getting new training that covers use of force, implicit bias, cultural responsiveness, and ethics.This portion of the…
The City of Manchester says it has paid a disgraced former police officer $181,700, ending a years-long battle between the municipality and Aaron Brown,…
Manchester's New Police Chief Talks About Reform, Racism, And RecruitmentPeople in New Hampshire and across the country are having renewed conversations about police reform and the role of law enforcement.NHPR's Morning Edition…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del jueves 12 de noviembre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 7 de octubre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 16 de septiembre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es…
Exactly a year ago today, someone fired six bullets into a tidy yellow house with dark shutters in Manchester. Two more shots struck a car parked outside…