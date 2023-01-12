Manchester Police ask for help locating missing 17-year-old

Manchester Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a teenager who disappeared after leaving a local high school last week.

Police said Lorraine Springer-Aidoo was last seen around 12:10 p.m. on Jan. 4 walking out of Manchester West High School, across nearby Main Street. The department first publicly announced her disappearance eight days later, in a Jan. 12 press release.

Police said the 17-year-old is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with long white and black hair.

"She has long white and black hair, red-rimmed glasses, and was last seen carrying a red backpack and a dark-colored jacket," police said.

Anyone with information about where Springer-Aidoo might be is encouraged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.