Civics 101
Civics 101: What is a Constitutional Crisis?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Hannah McCarthy,
Nick CapodiceChristina Phillips
Published February 13, 2025 at 12:05 PM EST
In this episode, the Civics 101 team unpacks the meaning behind the term 'Constitutional Crisis.'

Listen Monday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. with an encore airing at 9 p.m. on NHPR and NHPR.org— or listen anytime by clicking the link below.

It's a term thrown around quite a bit lately, but what does it actually mean? This is an episode about the basics of the Law of the Land, the three branches of government and what happens when they're don't work the way they're supposed to.

Our guide is Aziz Huq, Professor of Law at the University of Chicago. His books include The Rule of Law: A Very Short Introduction, The Collapse of Constitutional Remedies  and How to Save a Constitutional Democracy.

If you want some extra context for this one, check out these podcast episodes from Civics 101:

Checks and Balances

So Long, Chevron

What is "originalism"?

How Should We Govern the Algorithm?

The Fourteenth Amendment
Hannah McCarthy
Hannah McCarthy first came to NHPR an intern in 2015, returned as a Fellow the following year and then bounced around as a reporter and producer before landing as co-host of Civics 101. She has reported on everything from the opioid epidemic to State House politics to haunted woods of New Hampshire.
Nick Capodice
Nick has been the co-host and Education Outreach Producer for Civics 101 since 2018, where he creates episodes and works with teachers across the country to design lesson plans to pair with the show.
Christina Phillips
Christina joined the Civics 101 team in 2021. Previously, she worked on The Exchange, NHPR's flagship live news talk program, where she produced shows on topics including healthcare, social services, politics, and breaking news. She grew up all over the country, but considers New Hampshire her home base.
