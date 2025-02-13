Civics 101: What is a Constitutional Crisis?

In this episode, the Civics 101 team unpacks the meaning behind the term 'Constitutional Crisis.'

It's a term thrown around quite a bit lately, but what does it actually mean? This is an episode about the basics of the Law of the Land, the three branches of government and what happens when they're don't work the way they're supposed to.

Our guide is Aziz Huq , Professor of Law at the University of Chicago. His books include The Rule of Law: A Very Short Introduction , The Collapse of Constitutional Remedies and How to Save a Constitutional Democracy .

