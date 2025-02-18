© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Civics 101: All The President’s Lawyers

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Christina Phillips,
Hannah McCarthyNick Capodice
Published February 18, 2025 at 2:24 PM EST
David Warrington speaking at the 2013 Liberty Political Action Conference (LPAC) in Chantilly, Virginia. Warrington now serves as White House counsel for President Trump.
Gage Skidmore
/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
David Warrington speaking at the 2013 Liberty Political Action Conference (LPAC) in Chantilly, Virginia. Warrington now serves as White House counsel for President Trump.

Have you ever wondered what the White House counsel does? Who holds the position? Are they the president’s personal lawyer—or something else? And what about the Justice Department?

How do all these legal professionals fit in?

Tune in to the latest episode of Civics 101 on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m., with an encore airing at 9 p.m. on NHPR and NHPR.org—or listen anytime by clicking the link below.

Our guest is political science professor Nancy Kassop, an expert in many areas, with extensive experience interviewing White House counsels. Her insights help us explore this topic in depth. We also discuss how the Trump administration is redefining the boundaries and norms that govern these roles.

Civics 101 is hosted by Hannah McCarty and Nick Capodice. Christina Phillips produced and anchored this episode.

Christina Phillips
Christina joined the Civics 101 team in 2021. Previously, she worked on The Exchange, NHPR's flagship live news talk program, where she produced shows on topics including healthcare, social services, politics, and breaking news. She grew up all over the country, but considers New Hampshire her home base.
See stories by Christina Phillips
Hannah McCarthy
Hannah McCarthy first came to NHPR an intern in 2015, returned as a Fellow the following year and then bounced around as a reporter and producer before landing as co-host of Civics 101. She has reported on everything from the opioid epidemic to State House politics to haunted woods of New Hampshire.
See stories by Hannah McCarthy
Nick Capodice
Nick has been the co-host and Education Outreach Producer for Civics 101 since 2018, where he creates episodes and works with teachers across the country to design lesson plans to pair with the show.
See stories by Nick Capodice
