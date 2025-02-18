Civics 101: All The President’s Lawyers

Have you ever wondered what the White House counsel does? Who holds the position? Are they the president’s personal lawyer—or something else? And what about the Justice Department?

How do all these legal professionals fit in?

Our guest is political science professor Nancy Kassop, an expert in many areas, with extensive experience interviewing White House counsels. Her insights help us explore this topic in depth. We also discuss how the Trump administration is redefining the boundaries and norms that govern these roles.

