© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
‘Leave space’ in your driveway and donate your unwanted vehicle today!
NHPR Events

Effective Journalism in a Polarized World with Civics 101

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published February 4, 2025 at 2:39 PM EST
NHPR
Civics 101 Hosts Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice share a moment on the mic.

Join the team behind Civics 101, the Rockefeller Center for Public Policy and Social Sciences at Dartmouth Collage, Dartmouth Dialogues, and Dartmouth Civics for a conversation about journalistic neutrality when covering politics in a polarized environment.

Register for free tickets here.

The team will discuss questions like how do storytellers and journalists craft the narratives of the times we're living in, and how do they use facts and context in their efforts to civically engage audiences during a time of deep political division and skepticism?
This conversation will be moderated by Professor Sean Westwood, Associate Professor in the Department of Government.

The event will take place on Thursday, February 13, 2025 from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. in Filene Auditorium, Moore Building at 2 Maynard Street, Hanover.
This will be an interactive program, so please be sure to fill out the question prompts included in the registration.

There will be a live stream option available for virtual attendees at http://dartgo.org/Civics101Live.

Tags
Inside NHPR Civics 101
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.