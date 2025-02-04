Effective Journalism in a Polarized World with Civics 101

Join the team behind Civics 101, the Rockefeller Center for Public Policy and Social Sciences at Dartmouth Collage, Dartmouth Dialogues, and Dartmouth Civics for a conversation about journalistic neutrality when covering politics in a polarized environment.

Register for free tickets here.

The team will discuss questions like how do storytellers and journalists craft the narratives of the times we're living in, and how do they use facts and context in their efforts to civically engage audiences during a time of deep political division and skepticism?

This conversation will be moderated by Professor Sean Westwood, Associate Professor in the Department of Government.

The event will take place on Thursday, February 13, 2025 from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. in Filene Auditorium, Moore Building at 2 Maynard Street, Hanover.

This will be an interactive program, so please be sure to fill out the question prompts included in the registration.

There will be a live stream option available for virtual attendees at http://dartgo.org/Civics101Live.

