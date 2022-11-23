10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Holiday Strolls, Laconia Lights and more
Happy Thanksgiving Weekend! If you're planning to do some holiday shopping, don't forget about Small Business Saturday on the 26th.
- Safe Haven Ballet presents The Grinch on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia. More info.
- Tour de Chooch: A self-guided model railroad open house from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27, at various locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. More info.
- 32nd Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibition from Friday, Nov. 25 through Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Portsmouth Historical Society. More info.
- The Loon Center Holiday Open House on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Loon Center in Moultonborough. More info.
- Nashua’s 27th Annual Winter Holiday Stroll on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Nashua City Hall. More info.
- Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 26 at various locations. More info.
- Laconia Lights Festival Opening on Sunday, Nov. 27 at noon, on Main Street in Laconia. More info.
- Film Screening: The Eagle Huntress on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
Also at the Currier: Workshops with Eriko Tsogo, current Mongolian American Artist-in-Residence
- Granite State Ringers “A Nutcracker Holiday” Handbell Concert on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., at LaBelle Winery Amherst. More info.
- Santa’s Holiday Express, seasonal, at the Conway Scenic Railroad. More info.
- The Cookers (Jazz Legends) on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m., at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth. More info.