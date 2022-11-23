© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Holiday Strolls, Laconia Lights and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published November 23, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST
A house at night covered with multicolored holiday lights on the roof and the porch. There is a tree covered in lights in front of the house and arched lights in front of the yard. There are also blow up minions in Christmas attire on the roof.
Nashua's Winter Holiday Stroll via Facebook
Nashua's 27th Annual Holiday Stroll returns to Main Street on Saturday.

Happy Thanksgiving Weekend! If you're planning to do some holiday shopping, don't forget about Small Business Saturday on the 26th.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A still image from "The Eagle Huntress" in which Aisholpan, a young girl, stands on a snowy mountain as an eagle takes off from her arm.
currier.org
The award-winning documentary "The Eagle Huntress" is screening at the Currier Museum of Art on Sunday.

  • Safe Haven Ballet presents The Grinch on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia. More info.
  • Tour de Chooch: A self-guided model railroad open house from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27, at various locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. More info.
  • 32nd Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibition from Friday, Nov. 25 through Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Portsmouth Historical Society. More info.
  • The Loon Center Holiday Open House on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Loon Center in Moultonborough. More info.
  • Nashua’s 27th Annual Winter Holiday Stroll on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Nashua City Hall. More info.
    See also: Claremont Holiday Lighting & Santa Procession, A Very Derry Holiday, 2022 Dover Holiday Parade, Keene Tree Lighting 2022
  • Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 26 at various locations. More info.
  • Laconia Lights Festival Opening on Sunday, Nov. 27 at noon, on Main Street in Laconia. More info.
  • Film Screening: The Eagle Huntress on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
    Also at the Currier: Workshops with Eriko Tsogo, current Mongolian American Artist-in-Residence
  • Granite State Ringers “A Nutcracker Holiday” Handbell Concert on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., at LaBelle Winery Amherst. More info.
  • Santa’s Holiday Express, seasonal, at the Conway Scenic Railroad. More info.
  • The Cookers (Jazz Legends) on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m., at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth. More info.
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureNH NewsNHPR Music NewsMovies
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
