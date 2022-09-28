© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Return of the Pumpkin People, Apple Harvest Day & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published September 28, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT
A large crowd walks between lines of vendor tents in downtown Dover.
Lydia Williams Photography
/
Apple Harvest Day via Facebook
Apple Harvest Day returns to downtown Dover on Saturday.

Kick off the first weekend in October with pumpkin and apple themed events, spooky stories and more.

A scarecrow "pumpkin person" with a pumpkin head seated in a chair, holding a pumpkin baby next to a cutout of a stork.
jacksonnh.com/
The 38th Annual Return of the Pumpkin People begins this weekend in Jackson.

  • New England Fall Astronomy Festival on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 at the UNH Observatory on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
  • BioBlitz! on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Odiorne Point State Park Trail. More info.
  • Apple Harvest Day on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Dover. More info.
  • Cyanotypes: Printing with the Sun on Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon to 2 p.m., at the Squam Lakes Association headquarters in Holderness. More info.
  • 23rd Annual Chili Challenge on Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon to 4 p.m., at the Waterville Valley Town Square. More info.
  • Powder Keg Beer & Chili Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon to 5 p.m., at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. More info.
  • 38th Annual Return of the Pumpkin People from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Monday, Oct. 31, at various locations in Jackson. More info.
    See also: Plainfield Pumpkin People
  • LGBTQ+ Community Hike Along The Monadnock-Sunapee Greenway Trail on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Monadnock-Sunapee Greenway Trail. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
