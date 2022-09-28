10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Return of the Pumpkin People, Apple Harvest Day & more
Kick off the first weekend in October with pumpkin and apple themed events, spooky stories and more.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- New England Fall Astronomy Festival on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 at the UNH Observatory on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
- BioBlitz! on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Odiorne Point State Park Trail. More info.
- Apple Harvest Day on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Dover. More info.
- Cyanotypes: Printing with the Sun on Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon to 2 p.m., at the Squam Lakes Association headquarters in Holderness. More info.
- 23rd Annual Chili Challenge on Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon to 4 p.m., at the Waterville Valley Town Square. More info.
- Powder Keg Beer & Chili Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon to 5 p.m., at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. More info.
- 38th Annual Return of the Pumpkin People from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Monday, Oct. 31, at various locations in Jackson. More info.
See also: Plainfield Pumpkin People
- LGBTQ+ Community Hike Along The Monadnock-Sunapee Greenway Trail on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Monadnock-Sunapee Greenway Trail. More info.