10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Winchester Pickle Festival, Fairy Houses and more

ccanh.com Comedian Paula Poundstone is performing at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord on Saturday evening.

Sweeney Todd from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Nov. 4, at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre. More info .

from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Nov. 4, at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre. . 10th Monadnock International Film Festival from Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Showroom in Keene and The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, and Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Thursday, Oct. 6 online. More info .

from Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Showroom in Keene and The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, and Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Thursday, Oct. 6 online. . Connecticut River Conservancy’s 26th Annual Source to Sea Cleanup on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 in Keene, Saturday, Sept. 24 in Swanzey and Sunday, Sept. 25 in Winchester, all from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More info .

on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 in Keene, Saturday, Sept. 24 in Swanzey and Sunday, Sept. 25 in Winchester, all from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. . 52nd Annual Littleton Arts and Culture Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at various locations in downtown Littleton. More info .

on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at various locations in downtown Littleton. . Fairy House Tour on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at various locations in downtown Portsmouth. More info .

on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at various locations in downtown Portsmouth. . Winchester New Hampshire Pickle Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Main Street in Winchester. More info .

on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Main Street in Winchester. . The Animal Adventurer's Guide with Susie Spikol on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m., at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info .

Paula Poundstone on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info .

on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. . Capital Arts Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept 25, at the League of N.H. Craftsmen headquarters in Concord. More info .

on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept 25, at the League of N.H. Craftsmen headquarters in Concord. . The Great MasabeSEEK on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the N.H. Audubon Massabesic Center. More info .



