10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Winchester Pickle Festival, Fairy Houses and more
Comedian and "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" panelist Paula Poundstone is performing at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Sweeney Todd from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Nov. 4, at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre. More info.
- 10th Monadnock International Film Festival from Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Showroom in Keene and The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, and Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Thursday, Oct. 6 online. More info.
- Connecticut River Conservancy’s 26th Annual Source to Sea Cleanup on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 in Keene, Saturday, Sept. 24 in Swanzey and Sunday, Sept. 25 in Winchester, all from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More info.
- 52nd Annual Littleton Arts and Culture Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at various locations in downtown Littleton. More info.
- Fairy House Tour on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at various locations in downtown Portsmouth. More info.
- Winchester New Hampshire Pickle Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Main Street in Winchester. More info.
- The Animal Adventurer's Guide with Susie Spikol on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m., at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
- Paula Poundstone on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- Capital Arts Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept 25, at the League of N.H. Craftsmen headquarters in Concord. More info.
- The Great MasabeSEEK on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the N.H. Audubon Massabesic Center. More info.
BONUS:
- Oktoberfest Patio Party & BBQ on Friday, Sept. 23 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene. More info.
See also: Keene International Festival
- Little Indonesia Marketplace on Saturday, Sept. 25 from noon to 6 p.m., at the Little Indonesia Cultural Center in Somersworth. More info.