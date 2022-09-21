© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Winchester Pickle Festival, Fairy Houses and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published September 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT
A dancer in costume leads a group of children dressed as fairies in a circle.
http://fairyhousetour.com/
The Fairy House Tour returns to downtown Portsmouth this weekend.

Comedian and "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" panelist Paula Poundstone is performing at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

The show poster for Paula Poundstone at the Capitol Center for the Arts features Paula in a pair of striped pants and suspenders, a bow tie and carrying a bowler hat. Text reads "From the #1 rated NPR show, 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!'"
ccanh.com
Comedian Paula Poundstone is performing at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord on Saturday evening.

  • Sweeney Todd from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Nov. 4, at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre. More info.
  • 10th Monadnock International Film Festival from Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Showroom in Keene and The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, and Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Thursday, Oct. 6 online. More info.
  • Connecticut River Conservancy’s 26th Annual Source to Sea Cleanup on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 in Keene, Saturday, Sept. 24 in Swanzey and Sunday, Sept. 25 in Winchester, all from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More info.
  • 52nd Annual Littleton Arts and Culture Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at various locations in downtown Littleton. More info.
  • Fairy House Tour on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at various locations in downtown Portsmouth. More info.
  • Winchester New Hampshire Pickle Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Main Street in Winchester. More info.
  • The Animal Adventurer's Guide with Susie Spikol on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m., at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
  • Paula Poundstone on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • Capital Arts Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept 25, at the League of N.H. Craftsmen headquarters in Concord. More info.
  • The Great MasabeSEEK on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the N.H. Audubon Massabesic Center. More info.

BONUS:

  • Oktoberfest Patio Party & BBQ on Friday, Sept. 23 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene. More info.
    See also: Keene International Festival
  • Little Indonesia Marketplace on Saturday, Sept. 25 from noon to 6 p.m., at the Little Indonesia Cultural Center in Somersworth. More info.
