10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Telluride By The Sea, Fall Equinox Fest and more
The Music Hall is bringing the Telluride Film Festival to Portsmouth this weekend with Telluride By The Sea.
- Keene Pride Week through Sunday, Sept. 18, at various locations in downtown Keene. More info.
- Manchester Citywide Arts Festival through Sunday, Sept. 18 at various locations in Manchester. More info.
- Telluride By The Sea from Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18, at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- Children’s Museum of New Hampshire Toddlerfest from Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
- Monarch Butterfly Tagging on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Hiroshi Land in Peterborough. More info.
- Lebfest on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Colburn Park in Lebanon. More info.
- TEAM Exeter Fall Equinox Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. To 5 p.m., at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. More info.
- Growing Up Portsmouth: Community Portrait Painting w/ Artist Eric Gold on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 5 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- Concord Multicultural Festival on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Keach Park in Concord. More info.