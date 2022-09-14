© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Telluride By The Sea, Fall Equinox Fest and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published September 14, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT
A large crowd gathered outside of The Music Hall in the evening. The marquee reads: "One weekend of the best cinema: Telluride By The Sea"
www.themusichall.org
The Telluride By The Sea Film Festival returns to The Music Hall this weekend.

The Music Hall is bringing the Telluride Film Festival to Portsmouth this weekend with Telluride By The Sea.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

The Exeter Equinox Fest poster features silhouettes of artists and musicians, along with text that reads "live music, artist vendors, local food court, cultural exhibits, kids activities"
https://www.teamexeter.com/team-fall-equinox-fest
Kick off the fall season with the Equinox Festival in Exeter on Saturday.

  • Keene Pride Week through Sunday, Sept. 18, at various locations in downtown Keene. More info.
  • Manchester Citywide Arts Festival through Sunday, Sept. 18 at various locations in Manchester. More info.
  • Telluride By The Sea from Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18, at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Children’s Museum of New Hampshire Toddlerfest from Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
  • Monarch Butterfly Tagging on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Hiroshi Land in Peterborough. More info.
  • Lebfest on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Colburn Park in Lebanon. More info.
  • TEAM Exeter Fall Equinox Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. To 5 p.m., at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. More info.
  • Growing Up Portsmouth: Community Portrait Painting w/ Artist Eric Gold on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 5 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • Concord Multicultural Festival on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Keach Park in Concord. More info.

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

