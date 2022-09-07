© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Somersworth Indonesian Festival, Aerospace Fest and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published September 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT
A young girl walks next to a character in an astronaut costume at Aerospace Fest
www.starhop.com/aerospacefest
The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center's 27th Aerospace Fest is on Saturday.

The 10th Annual N.H. Monarch Festival returns to Petals in the Pines this weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

The poster for the 9th Annual Somersworth Indonesian Festival features a pair of dancers during a cultural performance.
https://www.indonesianconnect.org/indofest
The 9th Annual Somersworth Indonesian Festival is taking place on Saturday.
A drawing of a cat perched on top of a stack of cookbooks, painted onto a brick wall in Manchester's Cat Alley.
Jimmy Gutierrez
/
NHPR
Meet the artists behind Manchester's Cat Alley at Bookery Manchester on Monday.

  • MUMS Pop Up Market on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Don Quijote Restaurant in Manchester. More info.
  • A History of Joni Mitchell on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Merrimack Public Library. More info.
  • Velvet Pastures Wind Ensemble on Friday, Sept. 9 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire Campus in Durham. More info.
  • 10th Annual Monarch Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Petals in the Pines in Canterbury. More info.
  • Jason & The Argonauts on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m., at the Newport Opera House. More info.
  • Laconia Multicultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Rotary Park in Laconia. More info.
  • 27th Annual Aerospace Fest on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center. More info.
  • Live Animal Presentation with a Naturalist: Marvelous Mammals on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Lost River Gorge in North Woodstock. More info.
  • 9th Annual Indonesian Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon to 6 p.m., at Indonesian Community Connect in Somersworth. More info.
  • K-Pop Fest on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Nashua Public Library. More info.

BONUS:

  • Cat Alley Revival Meet & Greet on Monday, Sept. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Bookery Manchester. More info.

