10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Somersworth Indonesian Festival, Aerospace Fest and more
The 10th Annual N.H. Monarch Festival returns to Petals in the Pines this weekend.
- MUMS Pop Up Market on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Don Quijote Restaurant in Manchester. More info.
- A History of Joni Mitchell on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Merrimack Public Library. More info.
- Velvet Pastures Wind Ensemble on Friday, Sept. 9 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire Campus in Durham. More info.
- 10th Annual Monarch Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Petals in the Pines in Canterbury. More info.
- Jason & The Argonauts on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m., at the Newport Opera House. More info.
- Laconia Multicultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Rotary Park in Laconia. More info.
- 27th Annual Aerospace Fest on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center. More info.
- Live Animal Presentation with a Naturalist: Marvelous Mammals on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Lost River Gorge in North Woodstock. More info.
- 9th Annual Indonesian Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon to 6 p.m., at Indonesian Community Connect in Somersworth. More info.
- K-Pop Fest on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Nashua Public Library. More info.
BONUS:
- Cat Alley Revival Meet & Greet on Monday, Sept. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Bookery Manchester. More info.