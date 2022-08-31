10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: UFO Festival, Wizards & Wands Night, Art in the Park
Celebrate New England's art scene at Art in the park in Keene.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Naturalist Led Hikes in Jackson (extended) weekly, on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon through Sept. 29, at Tin Mountain Conservation Center. More info.
- Saltwater Roots Festival on Friday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m., at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. More info.
- Club 3S: Beyoncé Dance Night on Friday, Sept. 2 at 9 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Storytime & Craft: Today I’m Strong by Nadiya Hussain on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 11:30 a.m., at Bookery Manchester. More info.
- Family Chalk Art Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Packard’s Field in Waterville Valley. More info.
- New Hampshire Fisher Cats: Wizards & Wands Night on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7:05 p.m., at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. More info.
See also: Copa de la Diversión
- Art in the Park on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 at Ashuelot River Park in Keene. More info.
- Exeter UFO Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 at Exeter Town Hall. More info.
- Pope Memorial Library’s Gigantic Annual Book Sale on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Pope Memorial Library in North Conway. More info.
- Bach: Mass in B Minor on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 2:30 p.m., at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. More info.
Bonus: