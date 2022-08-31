© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: UFO Festival, Wizards & Wands Night, Art in the Park

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published August 31, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT
Visitors walk between booths during Art in the Park.
monadnockareaartists.org
Art in the Park returns to Keene's Ashuelot River Park this weekend.

Celebrate New England's art scene at Art in the park in Keene.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Tin Mountain Conservation Center’s Nature Learning Center, with a rainbow arching over the building.
tinmountain.org
Tin Mountain Conservation Center is extending its weekly Naturalist Led Hikes through September.
A yellow banner reading "Storytime & Crafts" with an image of the book cover for "Today I'm Strong," which features a drawing of a small girl with a large tiger behind her.
Bookery Manchester via Facebook
Bookery Manchester continues its Storytime & Crafts series on Saturday with a reading of "Today I'm Strong" by Nadiya Hussain.

  • Naturalist Led Hikes in Jackson (extended) weekly, on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon through Sept. 29, at Tin Mountain Conservation Center. More info.
  • Saltwater Roots Festival on Friday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m., at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Club 3S: Beyoncé Dance Night on Friday, Sept. 2 at 9 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Storytime & Craft: Today I’m Strong by Nadiya Hussain on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 11:30 a.m., at Bookery Manchester. More info.
  • Family Chalk Art Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Packard’s Field in Waterville Valley. More info.
  • New Hampshire Fisher Cats: Wizards & Wands Night on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7:05 p.m., at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. More info.
    See also: Copa de la Diversión
  • Art in the Park on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 at Ashuelot River Park in Keene. More info.
  • Exeter UFO Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 at Exeter Town Hall. More info.
  • Pope Memorial Library’s Gigantic Annual Book Sale on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Pope Memorial Library in North Conway. More info.
  • Bach: Mass in B Minor on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 2:30 p.m., at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. More info.

Bonus:

  • Billy Wylder with Wyn Doran on Friday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts, Bank of NH Stage in Concord. More info.
  • Brett Eldredge performs on Friday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
