10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: UFO Festival, Wizards & Wands Night, Art in the Park

tinmountain.org Tin Mountain Conservation Center is extending its weekly Naturalist Led Hikes through September.

Bookery Manchester via Facebook Bookery Manchester continues its Storytime & Crafts series on Saturday with a reading of "Today I'm Strong" by Nadiya Hussain.

