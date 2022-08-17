10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Paws in the Pool, Polar Caves, Concord Arts, N.H. Jazz
The We Are One Festival returns to Manchester on Saturday.
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song from Tuesday, August 16 through Thursday, August 18 at 7 p.m., at the The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- No Man’s Land Film Festival on Friday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m., at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.
- Amos Fortune Forum — Contra Dancing: Past and Present, and its Vital Role in the Monadnock Region on Friday, August 19 at 8 p.m., at the Jaffrey Meetinghouse. More info.
- Concord Arts Market on Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., (future dates: Sept. 17 and Oct. 15) at Rollins Park in Concord. More info.
- The Polar Caves: Celebrating 100 Years on Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at The Polar Caves in Rumney. More info.
- We Are One Festival on Saturday, August 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Park in Manchester. More info.
- Sunset Paddle on Norway Pond on Saturday, August 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Norway Pond in Hancock. More info.
- Paws in the Pool on Sunday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lebanon Veterans Memorial Pool. More info.
- Portsmouth Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival on Sunday, August 21 from noon to 5 p.m., at Cisco Brewers in Portsmouth. More info.
- N.H. Jazz Fest on Sunday, August 21 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia. More info.