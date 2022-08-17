10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Paws in the Pool, Polar Caves, Concord Arts, N.H. Jazz

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.

Paws in the Pool via Facebook Mascoma Valley Dog Park Supporters are hosting a dog-friendly swimming event in Lebanon this weekend.

welcomingnh.org The 2022 We Are One Festival is on Saturday in Manchester.

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song from Tuesday, August 16 through Thursday, August 18 at 7 p.m., at the The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info .

from Tuesday, August 16 through Thursday, August 18 at 7 p.m., at the The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. . No Man’s Land Film Festival on Friday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m., at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info .

on Friday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m., at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. . Amos Fortune Forum — Contra Dancing: Past and Present, and its Vital Role in the Monadnock Region on Friday, August 19 at 8 p.m., at the Jaffrey Meetinghouse. More info .