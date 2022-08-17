© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Paws in the Pool, Polar Caves, Concord Arts, N.H. Jazz

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published August 17, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT
People descend the boardwalk steps at the Polar Caves
polarcaves.com
The Polar Caves are celebrating 100 years on Saturday.

The We Are One Festival returns to Manchester on Saturday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Dogs and their owners wading in the Lebanon Veterans Memorial Pool
Paws in the Pool via Facebook
Mascoma Valley Dog Park Supporters are hosting a dog-friendly swimming event in Lebanon this weekend.
The We Are One Festival 2022 poster features a group of young performers in bright pink costumes.
welcomingnh.org
The 2022 We Are One Festival is on Saturday in Manchester.

  • Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song from Tuesday, August 16 through Thursday, August 18 at 7 p.m., at the The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • No Man’s Land Film Festival on Friday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m., at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.
  • Amos Fortune Forum — Contra Dancing: Past and Present, and its Vital Role in the Monadnock Region on Friday, August 19 at 8 p.m., at the Jaffrey Meetinghouse. More info.
  • Concord Arts Market on Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., (future dates: Sept. 17 and Oct. 15) at Rollins Park in Concord. More info.
  • The Polar Caves: Celebrating 100 Years on Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at The Polar Caves in Rumney. More info.
  • We Are One Festival on Saturday, August 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Park in Manchester. More info.
  • Sunset Paddle on Norway Pond on Saturday, August 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Norway Pond in Hancock. More info.
  • Paws in the Pool on Sunday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lebanon Veterans Memorial Pool. More info.
  • Portsmouth Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival on Sunday, August 21 from noon to 5 p.m., at Cisco Brewers in Portsmouth. More info.
  • N.H. Jazz Fest on Sunday, August 21 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia. More info.

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

