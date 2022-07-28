© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

N.H. News Recap for July 28, 2022: Executive Council rejects family planning funding again

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published July 28, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
Protestors in pink are outside in Henniker to show support.
Alli Fam
/
NHPR
Outside of the council meeting, people gathered in support of funding family planning services at health centers like Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

Republicans on New Hampshire’s Executive Council have blocked state funding for reproductive health centers for the fourth time in a year. Separately, the council approved funding for a vaping prevention campaign.

Elsewhere, some Granite Staters participated in a photography project that aims to uplift trans and non-binary youth.

We talk about all that and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Alli Fam, NHPR
  • Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

