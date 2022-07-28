N.H. News Recap for July 28, 2022: Executive Council rejects family planning funding again

Republicans on New Hampshire’s Executive Council have blocked state funding for reproductive health centers for the fourth time in a year. Separately, the council approved funding for a vaping prevention campaign.

Elsewhere, some Granite Staters participated in a photography project that aims to uplift trans and non-binary youth.

We talk about all that and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Alli Fam, NHPR

Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

