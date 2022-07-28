N.H. News Recap for July 28, 2022: Executive Council rejects family planning funding again
Republicans on New Hampshire’s Executive Council have blocked state funding for reproductive health centers for the fourth time in a year. Separately, the council approved funding for a vaping prevention campaign.
Elsewhere, some Granite Staters participated in a photography project that aims to uplift trans and non-binary youth.
We talk about all that and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Alli Fam, NHPR
- Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- Council hands Sununu, health care providers fourth defeat on family planning contracts
- Gunstock board members face fresh calls to resign; County asks AG to watch resort bank accounts
- Trial in Randolph crash that killed seven motorcyclists gets underway
- What are you reading this summer? Here are some top picks from around N.H.
- ‘Are You Ok?’ photo project aims to uplift trans, non-binary youth in N.H. and beyond
- Letters to Attorney General say Saint-Gobain may have used more PFAS chemicals than previously thought
- A new law decreases the amount of lead allowed in N.H. schools’ water