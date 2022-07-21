Weather Service confirms: Tornado touched down in Chesterfield, N.H.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Chesterfield during a storm Monday evening.

The EF-1 level tornado had wind speeds between 86 and 110 mph.

This is the second confirmed tornado of the year in the Granite State. In May, an EF-1 touched down in Charlestown.

The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management cited the confirmation to encourage residents to know what to do during such an extreme weather event.

“Have a plan ahead of time, make an emergency kit and sign up for NH alerts,” said Jennifer Harper, HSEM director, in a press release. “Know the difference between a watch and a warning. A watch means severe weather is possible and you should be prepared. A warning means severe weather is happening now or is imminent. Take action now.”

The state has a disaster planning guide here.

