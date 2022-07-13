© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Children's Film Fest, Summer Block Party and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published July 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT
The run rising over Squam Lake with yellow, orange, pink and purple hues.
squamlakes.org
The Squam Lakes Association is hosting a sunrise hike at West Rattlesnake Mountain on Friday.

Get outside this weekend with a sunrise hike at West Rattlesnake Mountain and the 43rd Annual Loon Census in Moultonborough.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Michael Riese standing in a boat looking through a pair of binoculars, scanning Goose Pond in Canaan for loons.
Daniela Allee
/
NHPR
The Loon Preservation Committee is hosting their annual Loon Festival and Loon Census on Saturday.
A still from an animated short film of a little girl standing on a table next to a man wearing a dragon mask.
hop.dartmouth.edu
Short films from the NY International Children's Film Fest will be screened at the Hopkins Center for the Arts this Saturday (7/16) and next Saturday (7/23).

  • Extreme Air on Thursday, July 14 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth (followed by Footloose). More info.
    See also:  PMAC’s Teen Jazz Workshop Show
  • The Crossword Show on Thursday, July 14 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Annie through Sunday, July 17, at the Lebanon Opera House. More info.
  • Sunrise Over Squam: Journaling at West Rattlesnake on Friday, July 15 from 4:15 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., at West Rattlesnake Mountain in Sandwich. More info

  • ART NABE from Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17, at the YWCA New Hampshire in Manchester. More info.

  • The 43rd Annual Loon Festival on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Loon Center in Moultonborough. More info.
    See also: 2022 Loon Census
  • 13th Annual Fairy House Day on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough. More info.
  • NY International Children's Film Fest: Kid Flicks on Saturday, July 16 and Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m., at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Little Indonesia Night Market on Saturday, July 16 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Little Indonesia Cultural Center in Somersworth. More info.
  • Summer Block Party on Saturday, July 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.

BONUS:

  • Summer Escapes 2022: Beach Day on Saturday, July 16, buses depart from Veterans Park in Manchester at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and return to Veterans Park at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. More info.

