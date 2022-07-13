10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Children's Film Fest, Summer Block Party and more
Get outside this weekend with a sunrise hike at West Rattlesnake Mountain and the 43rd Annual Loon Census in Moultonborough.
- Extreme Air on Thursday, July 14 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth (followed by Footloose). More info.
- The Crossword Show on Thursday, July 14 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Annie through Sunday, July 17, at the Lebanon Opera House. More info.
- Sunrise Over Squam: Journaling at West Rattlesnake on Friday, July 15 from 4:15 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., at West Rattlesnake Mountain in Sandwich. More info
ART NABE from Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17, at the YWCA New Hampshire in Manchester. More info.
- The 43rd Annual Loon Festival on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Loon Center in Moultonborough. More info.
- 13th Annual Fairy House Day on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough. More info.
- NY International Children's Film Fest: Kid Flicks on Saturday, July 16 and Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m., at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- Little Indonesia Night Market on Saturday, July 16 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Little Indonesia Cultural Center in Somersworth. More info.
- Summer Block Party on Saturday, July 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
BONUS:
- Summer Escapes 2022: Beach Day on Saturday, July 16, buses depart from Veterans Park in Manchester at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and return to Veterans Park at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. More info.