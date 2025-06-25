10 things to do in NH this weekend: Ice cream, art classes and a Lady Gaga dance party
Pride celebrations continue in Manchester and the White Mountains. And the Children's Museum in Dover is hosting art workshops for crafters of all ages.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Statewide
- NH Communities Read Frederick Douglass at noon on Saturday, June 28, in more than a dozen communities. In this annual tradition organized by the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, people will take turns reading Douglass’s speech, “What to the Slave is your Fourth of July?" Events are planned in Canterbury, Peterborough, Rochester, Tamworth and more. More details. (Free)
Lakes Region
- Summer Kick Off from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the Pop Whalen Ice & Arts Center in Wolfeboro. This all-ages event is hosted by Wolfeboro Parks and Recreation, and will feature music, games and other activities. More details. (Free)
- Homemade Dairy and Non-Dairy Ice Cream Workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center in Laconia. Open to those age 16 and older. Registration is required, and costs $20 for Prescott Farm members or $35 for non-members. More details.
Monadnock Region
- Just Be A Queen: A Lady Gaga Tribute at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 27, at Madame Sherri’s in Keene. Described as “the ultimate drag extravaganza celebrating the queen of pop,” the night will include performances and a dance party. Tickets start at $20. More details.
North Country
- Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical will run through Sunday, June 29, at the Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield. Performances are scheduled at varying times throughout the weekend. More details.
- White Mountains Pride from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, at North Conway Community Center Park. The day will begin with an interfaith blessing, followed by entertainment from Food for Bears, Carissa Johnson, The Bad Judies and more. More details. (Free)
- Bonus: The New Hampshire Brewers NH Beer Trail Basecamp Festival from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, at Tuckerman Brewing Co. Beer Garden in Conway. Tickets range in price from $20 to $65. More details.
Seacoast
- "The Art of Felting" with Rachel Benson from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More details. (Free to museum members, non-members can attend the workshop with purchase of museum admission)
- Bonus: The Children’s Museum is also hosting a Grown-ups Only Art Workshop from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. More details.
Southern Tier
- Summer Reading Kick-Off: Axe-Throwing at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Nesmith Library in Windham. Library staff are inviting teens entering 7th through 12th grades to “unleash [their] inner lumberjack with safe and supervised axe throwing led by professionals.” Advance registration, a waiver from a parent or guardian, and closed-toe shoes are required. More details. (Free)
- Manchester Pride from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 28. The event kicks off with a parade along Elm Street at 11 a.m., starting at the Brady Sullivan Tower and ending at Veteran’s Park. Festivities will continue at the park into the early evening. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- Urban Sketchers meetup from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, at Huse Memorial Park in Enfield. Attendees can practice sketching on-location and sharing their work with others. Organizers say this event is open to people of all skill levels. More details on the event, and more details on Urban Sketchers. (Free, but you’ll need to bring your own sketching supplies!)