Outside/In

Outside/In: The Trojan Seahorse

Daniel Ackerman,
Outside/In
Published July 12, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
The Hughes Glomar Explorer.
U.S. Government (Public Domain)
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Hughes Glomar Explorer

In 1970, marine architect Charlie Canby got an odd assignment: Design a 600-foot ship for an undisclosed purpose and an undisclosed client. Only after it was built and Canby was working on it as a crewmember did he finally find out what it was for.

“I was dumbfounded,” he said. “I drove away in a daze. I could not believe what we were really doing.”

In this episode, reporter Daniel Ackerman tells the unbelievable story of a boat, a government conspiracy, and the birth of a new industry that could change the way we look at oceans forever.

Featuring Charlie Canby, Andrew Thaler, Wernher Krutein, and Hank Philippi Ryan

Produced by Daniel Ackerman. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.

LINKS

Check out this 1975 New York Times article published after reporters discovered the true mission of the Glomar Explorer.

A corporate update for shareholders detailing The Metals Company’s recent test of deep-sea mining. 

Another archival report from the New York Times details the SEC investigation into whether investors in the Glomar Explorer were misled.
Environment
Daniel Ackerman
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
