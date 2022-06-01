10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Transit to Trails, Keene Art Walk, 'Our Town'

We have officially entered the summer months, and we're ready for a busy season in the Granite State.

Joshua Gagnon / seacoastrep.org The Seacoast Repertory Theater is presenting "Our Town" through June 4.

monadnockartsalive.org The Keene Art Walk runs from June 3 to June 12.

The Seacoast Repertory Theater Presents Our Town through Saturday, June 4 at The Seacoast Repertory Theater in Portsmouth. More info .



through Saturday, June 4 at The Seacoast Repertory Theater in Portsmouth. . Northern New England Book Fair on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 at Everett Arena in Concord. More info .



on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 at Everett Arena in Concord. . Rhubarb Festival from Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5 at Sawyer Memorial Park in Bennington. More info .

Keene Art Walk & Art is Everywhere Festival from Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 12 (Festival on Saturday, June 4) in downtown Keene. More info .

2022 Transit to Trails: Bear Brook State Park on Saturday, June 4. Buses leave from Veterans Park in Manchester at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. More info .

NH Maker Fest on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info .

Prescott Park Arts Festival opening weekend & Summer Social on Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. More info .

Summah Stompah Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, June 4 from noon to 4 p.m., at the Tamworth Recreation Department. More info .

Nashua International Sculpture Symposium Closing Ceremony on Saturday, June 4 at 1 p.m., on Commercial St. in Nashua. More info .