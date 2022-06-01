10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Transit to Trails, Keene Art Walk, 'Our Town'
Get out and about this weekend at the Prescott Park Arts Festival, Summah Stompah and NH Maker Fest.
We have officially entered the summer months, and we're ready for a busy season in the Granite State.
- The Seacoast Repertory Theater Presents Our Town through Saturday, June 4 at The Seacoast Repertory Theater in Portsmouth. More info.
- Northern New England Book Fair on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 at Everett Arena in Concord. More info.
- Rhubarb Festival from Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5 at Sawyer Memorial Park in Bennington. More info.
- Keene Art Walk & Art is Everywhere Festival from Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 12 (Festival on Saturday, June 4) in downtown Keene. More info.
- 2022 Transit to Trails: Bear Brook State Park on Saturday, June 4. Buses leave from Veterans Park in Manchester at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. More info.
- NH Maker Fest on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
- Prescott Park Arts Festival opening weekend & Summer Social on Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. More info.
- Summah Stompah Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, June 4 from noon to 4 p.m., at the Tamworth Recreation Department. More info.
- Nashua International Sculpture Symposium Closing Ceremony on Saturday, June 4 at 1 p.m., on Commercial St. in Nashua. More info.
- World Ocean Day on Sunday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.