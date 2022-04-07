The N.H. News Recap for April 8, 2022: Climate change in N.H., Mowers votes twice
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, released a report this week showing we are currently headed for disastrous levels of climate change, but it also said that leaders have the tools to act quickly in response. What will more than 1.5 degrees of warming, which the report warns is ahead, look like in New Hampshire?
And the state Department of Justice is investigating Republican congressional candidate Matt Mowers for voting in two presidential primaries in 2016. A group at the State House discusses how to police poor behavior from lawmakers online. And Gov. Chris Sununu says his comments about former President Donald Trump at a political roast were all a joke.
Guests
- Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
Top stories of the week from New Hampshire
