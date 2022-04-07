© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

The N.H. News Recap for April 8, 2022: Climate change in N.H., Mowers votes twice

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published April 7, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT
A photo of two people, holding bottles and feeding baby bears.
Mary McIntyre
/
NHPR
This week, we also met some bears in Lyme, New Hampshire. In this photo, Debbie Kilham feeds Willa and Ben Kilham feeds Billie.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, released a report this week showing we are currently headed for disastrous levels of climate change, but it also said that leaders have the tools to act quickly in response. What will more than 1.5 degrees of warming, which the report warns is ahead, look like in New Hampshire?

And the state Department of Justice is investigating Republican congressional candidate Matt Mowers for voting in two presidential primaries in 2016. A group at the State House discusses how to police poor behavior from lawmakers online. And Gov. Chris Sununu says his comments about former President Donald Trump at a political roast were all a joke.

Guests

  • Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top stories of the week from New Hampshire

NH News N.H. News RecapClimate Change2016 Elections
