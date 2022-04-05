Qanon mailer sent to households across New Hampshire

New Hampshire authorities say there is no current investigation into a mailer touting the debunked Qanon conspiracy theory that was sent to households across the state.

The postcard, which contains photos of celebrities ranging from Johnny Depp to Jim Gaffigan, includes false statements and claims the “world will end” on Good Friday. The mailer includes a QR code and email address.

A person claiming to have sent the postcard declined NHPR’s request for an interview, and wouldn’t disclose their name or state of residence. According to the postcard, the person who mailed says they are taking refuge in Kansas, though the return address was a P.O. Box in Portsmouth.

When asked how much they spent on the mailer via email, the person responded, “A lot. An amount of money that crazy people don't have.”

The Attorney General’s office says it is aware of the mailers, but isn’t pursuing any complaints, at this time. There doesn’t appear to be any political group tied to the mailer, which could trigger certain disclosure laws.