2016 Elections

-
A Florida man is facing charges that he voted illegally in Hooksett during the 2016 general election.The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced…
-
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has charged two Hampton residents for allegedly voting in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts during the 2016…
-
"Shameful," "troubling," and "regrettable" were a few of the words that members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation used in responding to…
-
The one-year milestone for Donald Trump’s presidency on Saturday feels a bit like inauguration day.Some Trump supporters in New Hampshire plan to attend a…
-
We sit down with Mary Louise Kelly, NPR's national security correspondent, a beat that has her covering the CIA, the FBI and other intelligence agencies.…
-
Ten years ago, Paul Manafort "secretly worked for a Russian oligarch who wanted him to promote Russian interests," the AP's Chad Day tells NPR.
-
The NPR Two-Way blog brings you live coverage of the House Intelligence Committee’s public hearing on the investigations into alleged Russian interference…
-
While angry protesters have been flooding town hall-style events across the country being held by Republican congressmen, the scene at today’s meeting in…
-
New Hampshire's four electors are soon gathering in the Executive Council chambers to vote on the next president.The 538 members of the Electoral College…
-
As electors cast their ballots in each of the 50 states, we try to answer questions about the process: Who are these people? How are they selected? Can they really vote however they want?