The N.H. News Recap for April 1, 2022: New Laurie List release, House and Senate votes

The Attorney General’s office has released the second half of the Laurie List, which includes the names of police officers with possible credibility issues. Part of the Laurie List was made public for the first time in December. This week the Attorney General released the second half of that list.

Both the House and Senate were in session this week and lawmakers voted on a number of education bills. And the state of New Hampshire responded to a lawsuit this week over a law that prohibits certain kinds of teaching on racism, sexism and oppression in schools.

Now the state is asking a federal court to dismiss the lawsuit.

We get to those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Nancy West, founder of the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

