The N.H. News Recap for April 1, 2022: New Laurie List release, House and Senate votes

Published March 31, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT
A screenshot of the Laurie List. Large swathes are redacted. Dates from 2008-2011 appear. As an example, one name at the top of the list is David Connare, Manchester PD, whose listed dates of instances are 4/17/97 & 4/25/11. The date of notification is 11/18/2008. Under category, it reads criminal conduct/truthfulness.
Screenshot by NHPR
/
NHPR
The first section of the new release of the Laurie List

The Attorney General’s office has released the second half of the Laurie List, which includes the names of police officers with possible credibility issues. Part of the Laurie List was made public for the first time in December. This week the Attorney General released the second half of that list.

Both the House and Senate were in session this week and lawmakers voted on a number of education bills. And the state of New Hampshire responded to a lawsuit this week over a law that prohibits certain kinds of teaching on racism, sexism and oppression in schools.

Now the state is asking a federal court to dismiss the lawsuit.

We get to those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

