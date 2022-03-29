© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Ossipee police officer denied immunity over truck driver's detention

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 29, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT
U.S. District Court in Concord, New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire police officer has been denied qualified immunity in a lawsuit accusing him of an unreasonable seizure and use of excessive force.

A federal judge found on Monday that the Ossipee officer wasn't entitled to qualified immunity, which protects government employees from lawsuits as long as their actions don't violate clearly established law or constitutional rights they should have known about.

The truck driver's lawsuit alleges that the officer's detention of him as he was vacuuming his vehicle at a car wash at night in 2019 was an unreasonable seizure.

It also alleges that the officer used excessive force, slamming him against a police cruiser.

NH News
Associated Press
