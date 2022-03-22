Massachusetts questioned on listing problem police officers

BOSTON (AP) — While New Hampshire has released the names of police officers with potential credibility issues, Massachusetts officials say they’re not maintaining a similar statewide list.

New Hampshire’s attorney general released a statewide list in December. The Telegram & Gazette asked Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey for a similar list of Massachusetts officers with proven histories of lying or misconduct and was told by her office this week they have no records responsive to the request.

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate declined the newspaper’s request for an interview. Healey’s office said they support such a list being created and made public, but did not say who would do it.

Some county district attorneys in Massachusetts have released their own lists of officers with credibility concerns, while others, including Worcester’s district attorney, do not keep such lists. Several released them after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd in May 2020.

