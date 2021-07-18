-
At the Waterhouse Restaurant in southwestern New Hampshire, soft shell crabs were on the lunch menu and business was brisk.But General Manager Linda…
-
Massachusetts state police say 11 suspects have been taken into custody following an hourslong standoff that prompted the partial closure of Interstate 95…
-
After more than 24 hours of occupying the Waltham offices of Canadian energy giant Enbridge, three environmental activists were arrested Wednesday…
-
Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court denied a lawsuit filed by New Hampshire that accused Massachusetts of violating the Granite State's sovereignty by…
-
The U.S. Justice Department says a lawsuit brought by the State of New Hampshire against Massachusetts over its cross border income tax collection…
-
A Massachusetts State Trooper accused of assaulting a woman and then fleeing from police last weekend in Exeter, N.H. will be held in preventative…
-
The Attorney General of Massachusetts is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to decline a petition filed by the State of New Hampshire over cross-border income…
-
Exit Tobacco is your typical smoke shop, offering everything from Marlboros to vapes.Ziad Jabri, one of the managers, said the store, located right along…
-
The state of New Hampshire announced Friday it will file a federal lawsuit against Massachusetts over its cross-border income tax collection policies…
-
Mark LaVoie lives in Newton, N.H., in an old farmhouse that he’s slowly restoring. Pre-pandemic, he commuted into Boston three or four days a week for a…