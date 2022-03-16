10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Maple Weekend, Moonrise Ramble, Shamrock Shuffle
Happy St. Patrick's Day weekend! It's just our luck that there are lots of great events happening around the Granite State this weekend.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. (And keep an eye out for rainbows— they may be hiding pots of gold!)
- Moonrise Ramble For Families on Thursday, March 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., at Freemont Field in Peterborough. More info.
- The Art of Awareness on Thursday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- St. Patrick’s Day with Ishna on Thursday, March 17 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at NOVA ARTS in Keene. More info.
See also: Islay Mist Ceilidh Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Week at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts
- 47th Annual Red Parka Challenge Cup on Friday, March 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Attitash Ski Resort in Bartlett. More info.
- The 21st Annual Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m., at the Lebanon Opera House. More info.
- The Moth Mainstage on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth (virtual option available). More info.
- Ms. Vee and a Badass Band on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- New Hampshire Maple Producers Maple Weekend on March 19 & 20 at various locations. More info.
See also: Experiencing Maple Sugaring Month in New Hampshire (New Hampshire Magazine)
- Jaffrey Civic Center Annual Art Exhibit through April 2 at the Jaffrey Civic Center. More info.
- Bye-Bye Birdie from Friday, March 18 through April 2, at the Palace Theater in Manchester. More info.