NH News

Former N.H. state trooper settles civil case following excessive use of force in 2016

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre
Published March 11, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST
A former New Hampshire State Police trooper has reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit after using excessive force during a traffic stop in 2016.

Andrew Monaco was one of many officers who pulled over Richard Simone Jr. following a high-speed car chase starting in Massachusetts and ending in Nashua, New Hampshire in May of 2016. At least four police departments were involved in the chase.

A news helicopter flying overhead documented the arrest on video, which showed Monaco and Massachusetts State Trooper Joseph Flynn striking Simone after he exited the vehicle. The civil settlement between Monaco and Simone is referenced in a court filing against Flynn, but the details of that agreement are not in the filing.

According to court documents, Simone was wanted on numerous felony warrants when he was pulled over in 2016.

U.S. District Court Judge Steve McAuliffe dismissed all other claims made by Simone against New Hampshire officers and police agencies involved in the stop earlier this year.

Monaco pleaded guilty to three assault charges in 2016. As part of a negotiated plea agreement with the Attorney General’s office, he accepted criminal responsibility for punching and kneeing Simone.

Monaco also permanently relinquished his police certification and is on the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, better known as the Laurie List, for excessive force.

