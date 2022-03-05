© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Kearsarge Regional removes propane-fueled buses out of caution after explosion

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 5, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST
Bradford, New Hampshire
NEW LONDON, N.H. (AP) — A school district and a business that provides school bus transportation say they are removing the district's propane-fueled buses from service out of an abundance of caution as the state Fire Marshal's Office investigates what led to an explosion and fire that critically injured two bus company workers.

The two men who suffered serious burns were performing a state-required inspection on a propane-powered bus at the building in Bradford on Thursday.

The Kearsarge Regional School District and Student Transportation of America said the two were the only people in the building at the time.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press