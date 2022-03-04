© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

2 critically injured in school bus building explosion, fire in Bradford

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 4, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST
BRADFORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's office says an explosion and a fire at a school bus transportation company building in Bradford critically injured two people.

Numerous 911 calls shortly after 10:30 a.m. reported an explosion and fire at the Student Transportation of America building on Route 114. Rescue crews witnessed heavy fire and smoke before finding two people trapped inside.

Authorities say the two men, who were performing maintenance on a propane-powered school bus prior to the explosion and fire, suffered significant burns and were taken to Boston-area hospitals for treatment.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Associated Press
