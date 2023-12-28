Former Bradford firefighter accused of setting multiple fires

A former firefighter in Bradford is accused of settling multiple fires in that town, as well as in Warner.

The State Fire Marshal's office alleges that Nathan Nichols, 19, of Weare set outdoor blazes between May 2022 and September 2023, resulting in damage to two structures.

Nichols began working as a firefighter in the spring of 2022, getting paid per call he responded to. He was released from the department in September.

Nichols was arrested Wednesday on five felony arson counts. He was released on personal recognizance, with an arraignment scheduled for Feb. 1 at Merrimack Superior Court.

Nichols could not be reached for comment.