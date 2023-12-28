© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make an impact on NHPR and NH Food Bank this holiday season!

Former Bradford firefighter accused of setting multiple fires

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published December 28, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST
Bradford, NH, Main Street. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
Bradford, NH, Main Street. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

A former firefighter in Bradford is accused of settling multiple fires in that town, as well as in Warner.

The State Fire Marshal's office alleges that Nathan Nichols, 19, of Weare set outdoor blazes between May 2022 and September 2023, resulting in damage to two structures.

Nichols began working as a firefighter in the spring of 2022, getting paid per call he responded to. He was released from the department in September.

Nichols was arrested Wednesday on five felony arson counts. He was released on personal recognizance, with an arraignment scheduled for Feb. 1 at Merrimack Superior Court.

Nichols could not be reached for comment.
Tags
NH News BradfordWarnerArson
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
See stories by Todd Bookman

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.