10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: 'Drive My Car,' Dream Jobs, Winter Dance
This week may have felt like spring, but we're still celebrating winter in the Granite State. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.
Check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Drive My Car on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- Theatre Kapow — Dance Nation from Friday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- Manchester Community Action Coalition Dream Jobs event on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at The Millyard Museum in Manchester. More info.
- Derry Frost Festival on Saturday, Feb. 19 from noon to 3 p.m., at multiple locations in Derry. More info.
- Apres Beach Party on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Mt. Eustis Ski Hill in Littleton. More info.
- Glen House Speaker Series: Are We Alone? What Does the Universe Say about our Existence? on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Glen House Hotel in Gorham. More info.
Keene Jazz Orchestra Winter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m., at the Best Western in Keene. More info.
See also: Keene State College Ensemble Recital Series: Concert Band
- February 2022 Member Exhibit: “Friends and Lovers” through Saturday, Feb. 26, at the New Hampshire Art Association Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery in Portsmouth. More info.
- Alton Winter Carnival on Sunday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at various locations in Alton. More info.
- Young Performers Open Mic on Sunday, Feb. 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (monthly through May 22), at Belknap Mill in Laconia. More info.