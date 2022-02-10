10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Local Love, animal love, Dinosaur Valentine's Day
Love and snow are in the air this Valentine's Day weekend. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.
Check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out to buy conversation hearts, flowers or chocolate. And don't miss a beat in 2022: sign up for The Weekender newsletter.
- Nature on Tap: Love, Sex and Wow in the Animal World on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Nova Arts in Keene. More info.
- 12,000 Years Ago in the Granite State on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Laconia Rotary Hall. More info.
- Dartmouth’s 112th Winter Carnival from Thursday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- The 106th Newport Winter Carnival from Thursday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 13, at various locations in Newport. More info.
- Full Moon Fiesta on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Storrs Hill Ski Lodge in Lebanon. More info.
- Local Love Party on Friday, Feb. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene. More info.
- Bill Murray — New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization on Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- Evening Snowshoe Tour weekly, on Saturdays at 7 p.m. from Feb. 12 to Feb. 26, at the Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center in Gorham. More info.
- Dinosaur Valentine’s Day Party on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
See also: Orisquami (virtual) hosted by the Squam Lakes Association
- 2022 Elinor Williams Hooker Tea Talk Series: Absented Presence — “They All Died Off” and Other Myths About Native Americans on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Portsmouth Public Library. More info.