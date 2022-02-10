© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MIDNIGHT DEADLINE: Make a gift to NHPR and have a Valentine's message to a loved one read on air!
NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Local Love, animal love, Dinosaur Valentine's Day

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published February 10, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST
A table full of Valentine's Day crafts
childrens-museum.org
The Children's Museum of N.H. is hosting a Dino Valentine's Day on Sunday.

Love and snow are in the air this Valentine's Day weekend. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.

Check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out to buy conversation hearts, flowers or chocolate. And don't miss a beat in 2022: sign up for The Weekender newsletter.

Bill Murray and Jan Vogler pose on the poster for New Worlds
ccanh.com
/
ccanh.com
Bill Murray's New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization is screening at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday.
The People's Choice ice sculpture from the 2021 Dartmouth Winter Carnival
students.dartmouth.edu
/
students.dartmouth.edu
Dartmouth College's 112th Winter Carnival is this weekend.

  • Nature on Tap: Love, Sex and Wow in the Animal World on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Nova Arts in Keene. More info.
  • 12,000 Years Ago in the Granite State on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Laconia Rotary Hall. More info.
  • Dartmouth’s 112th Winter Carnival from Thursday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
  • The 106th Newport Winter Carnival from Thursday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 13, at various locations in Newport. More info.
  • Full Moon Fiesta on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Storrs Hill Ski Lodge in Lebanon. More info.
  • Local Love Party on Friday, Feb. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene. More info.
  • Bill Murray — New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization on Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • Evening Snowshoe Tour weekly, on Saturdays at 7 p.m. from Feb. 12 to Feb. 26, at the Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center in Gorham. More info.
  • Dinosaur Valentine’s Day Party on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
    See also: Orisquami (virtual) hosted by the Squam Lakes Association
  • 2022 Elinor Williams Hooker Tea Talk Series: Absented Presence — “They All Died Off” and Other Myths About Native Americans on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Portsmouth Public Library. More info.

Tags

NH News 10 Things To DoEntertainmentNH News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox