10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Pond hockey, snow sculpting, skating & s'mores

It's winter festival season in New Hampshire, with events and weather to match. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.

It looks like a nor'easter is headed our way this weekend, so make sure to check the New Hampshire forecast. And don't miss a beat in 2022: sign up for The Weekender newsletter.

gibsonsbookstore.com Gibson's Bookstore is co-hosting a virtual event to celebrate Isabel Allende's new novel "Violeta."