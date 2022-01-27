10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Pond hockey, snow sculpting, skating & s'mores
It's winter festival season in New Hampshire, with events and weather to match. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.
It looks like a nor'easter is headed our way this weekend, so make sure to check the New Hampshire forecast. And don't miss a beat in 2022: sign up for The Weekender newsletter.
- Veronica Lewis on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m., at Jimmy’s On Congress in Portsmouth. More info.
- Birding Walk on Friday, Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., at the N.H. Audubon Massabesic Center in Auburn. More info.
- S’more Ice Skating Party on Friday, Jan. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pat Walsh Park in Lebanon. More info.
- Concord Winter Festival on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29, at multiple locations in Concord. More info.
See also: Hooksett Winter Carnival
- Epping Community Youth Theater presents “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Epping Playhouse. More info.
- Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition from Friday, Jan. 28 to Sunday, Jan. 30, at Great Glen Trails / Mt. Washington Auto Road in Jackson area. More info.
- Winter Tree Identification Workshop on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m., at Blow-Me-Down Farm Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park in Cornish. More info.
- Keene Winterfest 2022 on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Fuller Park in Keene. More info.
- Violeta, with Isabel Allende on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m., virtual, hosted by Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
See also: Local History: Women of Granite hosted by the Portsmouth Public Library
- Looking Together weekly, on Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. and noon, at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.