NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Pond hockey, snow sculpting, skating & s'mores

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published January 27, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST
An ice sculpture of the Black Ice Pond Hockey logo
blackicepondhockey.com
The Black Ice Pond Hockey tournament will take place this weekend, as a part of the Concord Winter Festival.

It's winter festival season in New Hampshire, with events and weather to match. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.

It looks like a nor'easter is headed our way this weekend, so make sure to check the New Hampshire forecast. And don't miss a beat in 2022: sign up for The Weekender newsletter.

The cover of "Violeta" by Isabel Allende depicts a woman's face surrounded by flowers
gibsonsbookstore.com
Gibson's Bookstore is co-hosting a virtual event to celebrate Isabel Allende's new novel "Violeta."
A sculptor stands on a ladder next to his snow sculpture of a panther
jacksonnh.com
The 21st N.H. Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition is this weekend.

  • Veronica Lewis on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m., at Jimmy’s On Congress in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Birding Walk on Friday, Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., at the N.H. Audubon Massabesic Center in Auburn. More info.
  • S’more Ice Skating Party on Friday, Jan. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pat Walsh Park in Lebanon. More info.
  • Concord Winter Festival on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29, at multiple locations in Concord. More info.
    See also: Hooksett Winter Carnival
  • Epping Community Youth Theater presents “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Epping Playhouse. More info.
  • Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition from Friday, Jan. 28 to Sunday, Jan. 30, at Great Glen Trails / Mt. Washington Auto Road in Jackson area. More info.
  • Winter Tree Identification Workshop on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m., at Blow-Me-Down Farm Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park in Cornish. More info.
  • Keene Winterfest 2022 on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Fuller Park in Keene. More info.
  • Violeta, with Isabel Allende on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m., virtual, hosted by Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
    See also: Local History: Women of Granite hosted by the Portsmouth Public Library
  • Looking Together weekly, on Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. and noon, at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
