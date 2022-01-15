House takes up bill to create police misconduct review panel

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is moving forward with plans to create a statewide independent panel to receive complaints about police misconduct, though some don't think it would be independent enough.

The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee heard testimony Friday on a bill that would create a single entity to receive complaints alleging misconduct by law enforcement officers.

The proposal would implement a key recommendation of the police reform commission Republican Gov. Chris Sununu created in 2020 after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Supporters said it would increase transparency while providing oversight and accountability in investigations.

