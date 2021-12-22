© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

WATCH: Gov. Sununu gives N.H. COVID-19 news update

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published December 22, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST
Gov. Chris Sununu, March 2020 COVID conference
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu during a previous coronavirus news conference.

Sununu will give an update on New Hampshire's response to COVID-19 during a news conference today at 3 p.m.

Amid some of the highest coronavirus case numbers of the pandemic, Gov. Chris Sununu and other state officials will provide an update today on New Hampshire's response during a news conference in Concord.

Latest coverage:

Watch Governor Sununu and state health officials via this NHPBS video feed when the press conference begins at 3 p.m.

