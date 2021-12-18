© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Holidays By Request V

Rick Ganley,
Emily Quirk
Published December 18, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST
HolidaysByRequestSocial2021_2.png

Holidays By Request is back for its fifth year, featuring 2 hours of under-appreciated holiday tunes, requested by listeners.

In honor of NHPR's 40th Anniversary we asked for your favorite songs from the 80s, 90s, and today.

Anything BUT the hits.

Hour One

1980s

1) Christmas In the Motor City , Was (Not Was) (1981)
2) Navidad in Panama, Gilberto Santa Rosa - requested by Trudee in Keene
3) Thank God It's Christmas, Queen - requested by Marcia in Keene
4) The Spirit of Christmas, Ray Charles
5) You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch, performed by Taylor Quimby

6) One Christmas For Your Thoughts, Durutti Column - requested by Yoland in Dover
7) 2000 Miles, The Pretenders - requested by Peter in Acworth
8) Christmas Wish, NRBQ - requested by Mike in Nashua
9) Christmas Wrapping, The Waitresses - requested by Karin in Laconia

1990s

10) Christmas Song, Dave Mathews Band - requested by Pat in Manchester
11) Christmas, Blues Traveler
12) Adeste Fideles, The Roches - requested by Deb in Hanover

Hour Two

1990s (cont.)

1) When My Heart Finds Christmas, Harry Connick Jr - requested by Kevin in Hopkinton
2) Winter Wonderland, Ringo Starr
3) Shantytown, performed by Peabody's Coal Train

2000s

4) A Change at Christmas (Say It Isn't So), The Flaming Lips - requested by Austin in West Peterborough
5) Listening to Otis Redding at Home During Christmas, Okkervil River - requested by Luke in Concord
6) Can I Interest You in Hanukkah , Colbert & Stewart - requested by Morris in the Upper Valley

2010s

7) Christmas is Annoying, Keb Mo - requested by Mary in Concord
8) So Much Wine, Andrew Bird
9) Swingin’ Round the Christmas Tree, Sweet Hot & Sassy - requested by Rachel in Nelson
10) Santa Baby, Vulpeck - requested by Katria in Thornton
11) Pretty Paper, Willie Nelson & Dolly Parton - requested by Austin in Nashua
12) Gone for Christmas, Amanda Shires
13) We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Weezer

Thank you to all, and to all a good night!

