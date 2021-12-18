Holidays By Request V

In honor of NHPR's 40th Anniversary we asked for your favorite songs from the 80s, 90s, and today.

Anything BUT the hits.

Hour One

1980s

1) Christmas In the Motor City , Was (Not Was) (1981)

2) Navidad in Panama, Gilberto Santa Rosa - requested by Trudee in Keene

3) Thank God It's Christmas, Queen - requested by Marcia in Keene

4) The Spirit of Christmas, Ray Charles

5) You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch, performed by Taylor Quimby

6) One Christmas For Your Thoughts, Durutti Column - requested by Yoland in Dover

7) 2000 Miles, The Pretenders - requested by Peter in Acworth

8) Christmas Wish, NRBQ - requested by Mike in Nashua

9) Christmas Wrapping, The Waitresses - requested by Karin in Laconia

1990s

10) Christmas Song, Dave Mathews Band - requested by Pat in Manchester

11) Christmas, Blues Traveler

12) Adeste Fideles, The Roches - requested by Deb in Hanover

Hour Two

1990s (cont.)

1) When My Heart Finds Christmas, Harry Connick Jr - requested by Kevin in Hopkinton

2) Winter Wonderland, Ringo Starr

3) Shantytown, performed by Peabody's Coal Train

2000s

4) A Change at Christmas (Say It Isn't So), The Flaming Lips - requested by Austin in West Peterborough

5) Listening to Otis Redding at Home During Christmas, Okkervil River - requested by Luke in Concord

6) Can I Interest You in Hanukkah , Colbert & Stewart - requested by Morris in the Upper Valley

2010s

7) Christmas is Annoying, Keb Mo - requested by Mary in Concord

8) So Much Wine, Andrew Bird

9) Swingin’ Round the Christmas Tree, Sweet Hot & Sassy - requested by Rachel in Nelson

10) Santa Baby, Vulpeck - requested by Katria in Thornton

11) Pretty Paper, Willie Nelson & Dolly Parton - requested by Austin in Nashua

12) Gone for Christmas, Amanda Shires

13) We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Weezer

Thank you to all, and to all a good night!

