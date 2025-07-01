Introducing Saturday Request Live: a new monthly music show on NHPR

We’re turning the volume up on live and local content with a brand new show coming to NHPR’s airwaves this summer: Saturday Request Live.

This live music program will air the last Saturday of every month, from 6 to 8 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades, and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.

What makes Saturday Request Live so special? You do! This show is built around a live call-in format, inviting listeners to shape the playlist as the night unfolds. Whether it’s a nostalgic throwback, a lesser known gem, or the perfect song for a summer drive, your requests are the heart of the show. Think of it as a monthly musical hangout — where you’re on the guest list.

The idea for this new monthly music segment comes from NHPR’s Joe Boehnlein, who will also be its host. Boehnlein said he’s been wanting to bring a music request show to the airwaves for a few reasons.

“One reason is because most stations around the country aren’t doing it — and it’s so much fun both for the listeners and for the host!” he said. “The second reason is because I enjoy the conversation with the listeners that I’m sharing the music with. The stories, the memories, and the reasons why one particular person wants to hear a particular song is just as important as the song.”

If you want to get a head start on pitching us playlist ideas, send us your best Songs About America for our upcoming show on July 27, or Songs for a Summer Roadtrip for our show on Aug. 30.

There are a few ways to send in your song requests! You can call us at 603-513-7729, email us at music@nhpr.org — or use the “Talk to Us” feature in the NHPR mobile app. Just open the main menu, tap record, and share your request with the team.

Whether you tune in for the songs or the shared experience, we hope Saturday Request Live becomes your new favorite monthly ritual.