NHPR Presents: Misheard Lyrics Music Special

By Joe Boehnlein
Published June 3, 2025
Listen back to NHPR's Misheard Lyrics Music Special.

Everybody has at least one song they’re convinced they’ve been singing correctly—until someone points out they’re hilariously off. Whether Johnny Nash is seeing clearly now that Lorraine is gone, the Black Crowes are blushing over Bette Davis, or Eurythmics fans think sweet dreams are made of cheese, we've all fallen victim to a mondegreen (a.k.a. a misheard lyric).

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show! 

On NHPR's Misheard Lyrics Music Show, we celebrate those lyrical mix-ups in a fun and surprising two-hour journey—powered entirely by listener requests. Every song in the show was submitted by someone who once swore they heard it that way. It's musical nostalgia, collective confession, and comedy wrapped into one unforgettable playlist.

Tune in, sing along (wrongly or not), and enjoy the magic of misheard music—and thank you to everyone who submitted their song request
Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
See stories by Joe Boehnlein
