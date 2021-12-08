Autopsy: UNH student drowned, death accidental

Autopsy results conclude a University of New Hampshire student who was found dead in a marshy area had drowned and the manner of his death was accidental.

Police in Durham released the information in the death of 22-year-old Vincenzo "Vinny" Lirosi, of Whitman, Massachusetts.

He was found Sunday. Durham police said Lirosi was out drinking with friends early Saturday before he went to a Sigma Chi fraternity party and got into a fight.

The chapter said Lirosi had gained access without permission to a "welcome home" event for a member who was returning from military service.

It is complying with interim suspensions issued by the Sigma Chi International Fraternity and the university and is cooperating with authorities.