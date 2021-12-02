10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Seasonal Spectacular, Midnight Merriment, Vintage Christmas
It's the first weekend in December, and holiday events are in full swing.
- Public Menorah Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m. at Memorial Park in Durham. More info.
- Compaq Big Band on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Rex Theater in Manchester. More info.
- 28th Annual Midnight Merriment on Friday, Dec. 3, from 5 p.m. to midnight in downtown Concord. More info.
- Winterfest 2021 on Friday, Dec. 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Backyard Brewery & Kitchen in Manchester. More info.
- Warner Area Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Warner Town Hall. More info.
- Jingle All The Way 5K on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. at Cisco Brewers in Portsmouth. More info.
- UNH Department of Music Seasonal Spectacular on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. at the Johnson Theater on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
- Jingle Bell Extravaganza on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
- 2021 Festival of Trees on Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12, at the Franklin Opera House. More info.
See also: 12th Annual Festival of Trees in Dover, Wolfeboro Festival of Trees
- 49th Annual Christmas Show and Sale daily, until Dec. 24, at various locations in Lebanon. More info.
BONUS
- Vintage Christmas in Portsmouth throughout December, at various locations. More info.